Ranked bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Moraes will headline an extensive Fight Night card at the Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on Satuday.

Moraes, the top-ranked fighter in the division, is fighting for the first time since winning a split decision victory over Jose Aldo last December. Sandhagen last fought at UFC 250, and submitted in the first round to a rear naked choke by Aljamain Sterling.

There are six fights on the main card and 13 bouts in total, so it’s going to be a busy night. Here’s the full list of fights and odds for each bout.

All betting information via BetMGM.

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes (+120) vs. Cory Sandhagen (-143)

Featherweight: Edson Barboza (-278) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (+225)

Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell (-154) vs. Marcin Tybura (+130)

Middleweight: Markus Perez (+135) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (-162)

Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall (-625) vs. Alan Baudot (+450)

Featherweight: Youssef Zalal (-152) vs. Ilia Topuria (+125)

Prelim card (6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Middleweight: Tom Breese (-278) vs. KB Bhullar (+225)

Heavyweight: Chris Daukaus (+225) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira (-278)

Middleweight: Impa Kasanganay (-250) vs. Joaquin Buckley (+200)

Bantamweight: Ali Al-Qaisi (+185) vs. Tony Kelley (-228)

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze (+135) vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer (-162)

Women’s Bantamweight: Tracy Cortez (-193) vs. Stephanie Egger (+160)

Flyweight: Bruna Silva (+350) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (-455)