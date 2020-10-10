MNG Vs AZJ Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: A third win on the spin for Montenegro hands them complete control of Group 1.

Montenegro couldn’t have gotten off to a better start in the UEFA Nations League. For the side, the rousing start in the marquee tournament has been nothing short of a dream, one where the club has gone onto register wins in both of its ties till now.

Its not just the wins though which have seen the side cover itself in glory. The side has won us over with its clinical and overwhelming brand of football, one which has seen the side transcend upon the 2020-21 edition of the tournament in emphatic fashion to not let in a goal past it till now.

While reading too much into the side’s displays only after two encounters won’t be prudent, this is a team which is fast taking shape of the group leaders. A third win today would give the side complete control of Group 1 in League C, something which is bound to see the side come hot out of the blocks when they square off against Azerbaijan.

MNG Vs AZJ Fantasy Probable Winner

Montenegro kept that sensational run going by drawing their practice contest against Latvia earlier in the week with a 1-1 draw. The side is in indomitable touch at the moment, a team which will have little qualms in downing a struggling Azerbaijan side.

Probable Playing 11

Montenegro

Vladan Adzic, Marko Vukcevic, Igor Ivanovic, Vasko Kalezic, Branislav Jankovic, Milos Raickovic, Danijel Petkovíc, Aleksandar Sofranac, Darko Bulatovic, Deni Hocko, Aleksandar Scekic

Azerbaijan

Emil Balayev, Bahlul Mustafazade, Anton Krivotsyuk, Badavi Huseynov, Elvin Jamalov, Abbas Huseynov, Ramil Sheydaev, Rahim Sadikhov, Namig Alasgarov, Tamkin Khalilzade, Mekhti Dzhenetov

Match Details

UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Match: Montenegro Vs Azerbaijan Group 1

Date And Time: 10th October, Saturday- 6:30am IST

Venue: Stadion Pod Goricom, Podgorica

Telecast: Sony Ten 1/HD

Top Scorer

Montenegro

Azerbaijan

Bygone Encounter

Luxembourg Vs Montenegro: 0-1

Cyprus Vs Azerbaijan: 0-1

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Snapping a four match spree of defeats with a 1-0 win over Cyprus the last time around, Azerbaijan had Emil Balayev to thank for that result. He was truly the safeguard of his side’s sticks, showing pluck to withstand the onslaught of shots directed his way.

Defenders

Montenegro’s sensational form at the moment has all been down to their defence. The side has kept two cleansheets on the bounce to emerge as the only club to remain unscathed at the back in Group 1.

And with Azerbaijan hardly the most daunting of attacking setups, another cleansheet for Montenegro today would hardly be the most surprising outcome. It’s a narrative which sees us opt for the side’s entire backline with all of Stefan Savic, Adam Marusic, Igor Vujacic and Momcilo Raspopovic being ingrained in our team.

Midfielders

Had it not been for Maksim Madvedev, Azerbaijan would have failed to win their tie against Cyprus. He scored the only goal on the day, one which saw him emerge as the match winner for the side on the day.

Partnering up with him is the gallant Rahim Sadikov, a name who is going to be crucial for the side defensively given his ability occupy pinch perfect positions and embed in place perfectly timed tackles and blocks.

Montenegro will also see us indulge in the services of a duo meanwhile. It’s one comprising of the tenacious Nikola Vukcevic, a player whose ability win the aerial duels has seen him quash attacks.

Sead Haksabanovic will be his partner for the day to complete the duo from the country.

Strikers

Scorer of both of his side’s goals against Cyprus, Stevan Jovetic makes for an instant pick for us from the home side while Ramil Sheydaev will be our pick from the visiting setup.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With a cleansheet likely for him today, Savic will captain our side while Jovetic is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Balayev, Marusic, Vujacic, Raspopovic, Savic, Medvedev, Vukcevic, Sadikov, Sead, Stevan, Ramil

