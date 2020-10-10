Mike Meredith/CBS Sports



Five teams remain in Major League Baseball’s 2020 postseason. The divisional round wrapped up Friday night as the Yankees were downed by the Rays in a win-or-go-home ALDS Game 5. The Rays will face the Astros in the ALCS. The Dodgers and Braves, the National League’s top two seeds, are set to square off in the NLCS after sweeping their NLDS competition.

These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport’s history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason — the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series — at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Below you’ll find the schedule for the LCS, as well as results from the LDS and the Wild Card Series:

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

Sun., Oct. 11 ALCS Game 1 Astros vs. Rays TBD TBS San Diego Mon., Oct. 12 ALCS Game 2 Astros vs. Rays TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 1 Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Tue., Oct. 13 ALCS Game 3 Rays vs. Astros TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 2 Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Wed., Oct. 14 ALCS Game 4 Rays vs. Astros TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 3 Dodgers vs. Braves TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Thurs., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 5* Rays vs. Astros TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 4 Dodgers vs. Braves TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Fri., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 6* Astros vs. Rays TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 5* Dodgers vs. Braves TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Sat., Oct. 17 ALCS Game 7* Astros vs. Rays TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 6* Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Sun., Oct. 18 NLCS Game 7* Braves vs. Dodgers TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Mon., Oct. 5 ALDS Game 1 Astros 10, A’s 5 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 1 Yankees 9, Rays 3 FINAL TBS San Diego Tue., Oct. 6 NLDS Game 1 Braves 9, Marlins 5 FINAL FS1 Houston ALDS Game 2 Astros 5, A’s 2 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 2 Rays 7, Yankees 5 FINAL TBS San Diego NLDS Game 1 Dodgers 5, Padres 1 FINAL FS1 Arlington Wed., Oct. 7 NLDS Game 2 Braves 2, Marlins 0 FINAL MLBN Houston ALDS Game 3 A’s 9, Astros 7 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 3 Rays 8, Yankees 4 FINAL TBS San Diego NLDS Game 2 Dodgers 6, Padres 5 FINAL FS1 Arlington Thurs., Oct. 8 NLDS Game 3 Braves 7, Marlins 0 FINAL FS1 Houston ALDS Game 4 Astros 11, A’s 6 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 4 Yankees 5, Rays 1 FINAL TBS San Diego NLDS Game 3 Dodgers 12, Padres 3 FINAL MLBN Arlington Fri., Oct. 9 ALDS Game 5 Rays 2, Yankees 1 FINAL TBS San Diego

*- if necessary

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP/SCORE TIME (ET) TV VENUE Tue., Sept. 29 AL Game 1 Astros 4, Twins 1 FINAL ABC Target Field AL Game 1 White Sox 4, A’s 1 FINAL ESPN RingCentral Coliseum AL Game 1 Rays 3, Blue Jays 1 FINAL TBS Tropicana Field AL Game 1 Yankees 12, Cleveland 3 FINAL ESPN Progressive Field Wed., Sept. 30 NL Game 1 Braves 1, Reds 0 FINAL/13 ESPN Truist Park AL Game 2 Astros 3, Twins 1 FINAL ESPN2 Target Field NL Game 1 Marlins 5, Cubs 1 FINAL ABC Wrigley Field AL Game 2 A’s 5, White Sox 3 FINAL ESPN RingCentral Coliseum AL Game 2 Rays 8, Blue Jays 2 FINAL TBS Tropicana Field NL Game 1 Cardinals 7, Padres 4 FINAL ESPN2 Petco Park AL Game 2 Yankees 10, Cleveland 9 FINAL ESPN Progressive Field NL Game 1 Dodgers 4, Brewers 2 FINAL ESPN Dodger Stadium Thurs., Oct. 1 NL Game 2 Braves 5, Reds 0 FINAL ESPN Truist Park NL Game 2 Marlins vs. Cubs – PPD (weather) 2 p.m. ABC Wrigley Field AL Game 3 A’s 6, White Sox 4 FINAL ESPN RingCentral Coliseum NL Game 2 Padres 11, Cardinals 9 FINAL ESPN2 Petco Park NL Game 2 Dodgers 3, Brewers 0 FINAL ESPN Dodger Stadium Fri., Oct. 2 NL Game 2 Marlins 2, Cubs 0 FINAL ABC Wrigley Field NL Game 3 Padres 4, Cardinals 0 FINAL ESPN Petco Park

Postseason format, dates, locations

This year’s postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.

After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.

Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason: