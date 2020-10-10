Five teams remain in Major League Baseball’s 2020 postseason. The divisional round wrapped up Friday night as the Yankees were downed by the Rays in a win-or-go-home ALDS Game 5. The Rays will face the Astros in the ALCS. The Dodgers and Braves, the National League’s top two seeds, are set to square off in the NLCS after sweeping their NLDS competition.
These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport’s history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason — the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series — at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Below you’ll find the schedule for the LCS, as well as results from the LDS and the Wild Card Series:
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|
Sun., Oct. 11
|
ALCS Game 1
|
Astros vs. Rays
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
Mon., Oct. 12
|
ALCS Game 2
|
Astros vs. Rays
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 1
|
Braves vs. Dodgers
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Tue., Oct. 13
|
ALCS Game 3
|
Rays vs. Astros
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 2
|
Braves vs. Dodgers
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 14
|
ALCS Game 4
|
Rays vs. Astros
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 3
|
Dodgers vs. Braves
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Thurs., Oct. 15
|
ALCS Game 5*
|
Rays vs. Astros
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 4
|
Dodgers vs. Braves
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Fri., Oct. 16
|
ALCS Game 6*
|
Astros vs. Rays
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 5*
|
Dodgers vs. Braves
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Sat., Oct. 17
|
ALCS Game 7*
|
Astros vs. Rays
|
TBD
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 6*
|
Braves vs. Dodgers
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
|
Sun., Oct. 18
|
NLCS Game 7*
|
Braves vs. Dodgers
|
TBD
|
Fox/FS1
|
Arlington
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|
Mon., Oct. 5
|
ALDS Game 1
|
Astros 10, A’s 5
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 1
|
Yankees 9, Rays 3
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
Tue., Oct. 6
|
NLDS Game 1
|
Braves 9, Marlins 5
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 2
|
Astros 5, A’s 2
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 2
|
Rays 7, Yankees 5
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 1
|
Dodgers 5, Padres 1
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 7
|
NLDS Game 2
|
Braves 2, Marlins 0
|
FINAL
|
MLBN
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 3
|
A’s 9, Astros 7
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 3
|
Rays 8, Yankees 4
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 2
|
Dodgers 6, Padres 5
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
Thurs., Oct. 8
|
NLDS Game 3
|
Braves 7, Marlins 0
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 4
|
Astros 11, A’s 6
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 4
|
Yankees 5, Rays 1
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 3
|
Dodgers 12, Padres 3
|
FINAL
|
MLBN
|
Arlington
|Fri., Oct. 9
|
ALDS Game 5
|
Rays 2, Yankees 1
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
*- if necessary
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
DATE
SERIES/GAME
MATCHUP/SCORE
TIME (ET)
TV
VENUE
Tue., Sept. 29
AL Game 1
Astros 4, Twins 1
FINAL
ABC
Target Field
AL Game 1
White Sox 4, A’s 1
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
AL Game 1
Rays 3, Blue Jays 1
FINAL
TBS
Tropicana Field
AL Game 1
Yankees 12, Cleveland 3
FINAL
ESPN
Progressive Field
Wed., Sept. 30
NL Game 1
Braves 1, Reds 0
FINAL/13
ESPN
Truist Park
AL Game 2
Astros 3, Twins 1
FINAL
ESPN2
Target Field
NL Game 1
Marlins 5, Cubs 1
FINAL
ABC
Wrigley Field
AL Game 2
A’s 5, White Sox 3
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
AL Game 2
Rays 8, Blue Jays 2
FINAL
TBS
Tropicana Field
NL Game 1
Cardinals 7, Padres 4
FINAL
ESPN2
Petco Park
AL Game 2
Yankees 10, Cleveland 9
FINAL
ESPN
Progressive Field
NL Game 1
Dodgers 4, Brewers 2
FINAL
ESPN
Dodger Stadium
Thurs., Oct. 1
NL Game 2
Braves 5, Reds 0
FINAL
ESPN
Truist Park
NL Game 2
Marlins vs. Cubs – PPD (weather)
2 p.m.
ABC
Wrigley Field
AL Game 3
A’s 6, White Sox 4
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
NL Game 2
Padres 11, Cardinals 9
FINAL
ESPN2
Petco Park
NL Game 2
Dodgers 3, Brewers 0
FINAL
ESPN
Dodger Stadium
Fri., Oct. 2
NL Game 2
Marlins 2, Cubs 0
FINAL
ABC
Wrigley Field
NL Game 3
Padres 4, Cardinals 0
FINAL
ESPN
Petco Park
Postseason format, dates, locations
This year’s postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.
After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.
Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason:
- Sept. 29: Wild Card Series begins
- Sept. 30: Eight-game day with every Wild Card Series in action
- Oct. 5: ALDS begins
- Oct. 6: NLDS begins
- Oct. 11: ALCS begins
- Oct. 12: NLCS begins
- Oct. 17: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 18: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 20: World Series begins
- Oct. 28: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)