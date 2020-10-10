MI vs DC Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 27th match of IPL 2020.

The 27th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. The match will be a night match of the fourth double header of IPL 2020.

The top-of-the-table clash being played on a Sunday night is almost certain to enthrall the fans especially after considering how well both the teams have played in this season.

It is worth mentioning that Delhi are at the top of the table with five thumping victories in their six matches so far. Mumbai, on the other hand, are at a position below with four wins and two losses in their six matches till now.

What further makes this contest a must-watch one is the fact that Indians and Capitals have won 12 matches each out of the 24 times they’ve locked horns against each other. Apart from their stellar record this season, Delhi will also be banking on the fact that they have never lost to Mumbai outside of India.

MI vs DC Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 24

Matches won by MI: 12

Matches won by DC: 12

Matched played in India: 21 (MI 12, DC 9)

Matches played in UAE: 1 (MI 0, DC 1)

MI average score against DC: 165

DC average score against MI: 148

Most runs for MI: 560 (Rohit Sharma)

Most runs for DC: 219 (Rishabh Pant)

Most wickets for MI: 11 (Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan)

Most wickets for DC: 3 (Harshal Patel)

Most catches for MI: 7 (Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma)

Most catches for DC: 5 (Rishabh Pant)

The last time Indians and Capitals faced-off against each other was during an IPL 2019 league match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. An all-round effort from the defending champions had seen them restricting the opposition for 128/9 in 20 overs while defending a 169-run target.