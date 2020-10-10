MI vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – 11 October 2020 (Abu Dhabi). This is a top of the table clash where the top-2 teams of this season’s IPL are up against each other in this mouth-watering clash.

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians have won four of their six games in the tournament so far and have one of the most stable sides of the tournament. The team does not rely on any single player and that is their biggest strength. Every batsman or bowler has performed well in one or the other game and they are playing as a collective unit.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have won five of their six games in the tournament so far and are at the top of the table. The bowlers of the Capitals are in a really good form whereas the batting is still not at their best but still, they are going really strong at the moment and all of their bases are covered. This side is playing with all guns blazing.

This is going to be a mouth-watering game.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi is 169.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 9; Batting 1st Won: 6; Batting 2nd Won: 3

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Kieron Pollard.

Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Kagiso Rabada, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav.

MI vs DC Team Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock (Price 9) and Rishabh Pant (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Quinny is slowly getting in into his groove and is looking really solid at the moment whereas Pant has played some sensible innings in the tournament and has scored at an average of 35.20. Both of them are really good T20 players.

MI vs DC Team Batsmen

Shreyas Iyer (Price 9.5) and Prithvi Shaw (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Iyer has been one of the most consistent players of the side and has been scoring at an average of 40.60. He is a solid player at the number three slot whereas Prithvi is hitting the ball really well and is scoring at an average of 33. Both of them are really good players of this side.

Rohit Sharma (Price 10.5) and Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Mumbai Indians. Surya and Rohit are world-class players and they just need to find some consistency with the bat. Rohit has already scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament whereas Surya has been unlucky on a couple of occasions but he played a fantastic knock in the last game. Both of them can change the game on their own.

MI vs DC Team All-Rounders

Marcus Stoinis (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Delhi Capitals. Stoinis has been scoring at an average of 40 whereas his S/R has been above 176. He has picked five wickets in his bowling as well and is the best option in this category.

MI vs DC Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada (Price 9.5) and Harshal Patel (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Rabada has been bowling brilliantly so far in this season of IPL and is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He has picked 15 wickets so far whereas Patel has picked three wickets in three games. Both of them are really good bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9) and Rahul Chahar (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah is the 2nd highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 11 wickets under his belt whereas Chahar has also picked seven wickets in this bowling. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada

