Jimmy Butler says the Miami Heat got lucky tonight, as Danny Green missed a potential game winner for the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat tonight in a Game 5 for the ages. With 7 lead changes in the final 3 minutes of the 4th quarter, the Miami Heat end up beating the Lakers, 111-108.

The story of the night has to be the fact that Jimmy Butler was absolutely phenomenal tonight, notching yet another Finals triple double.

However, even with such a spectacular performance, Butler had some choice words for Danny Green’s missed shot.

Danny Green misses a potential championship game winner

With less than 8 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter and the Lakers down by 1, LeBron James drives to the right side and then kicks the ball out to the top of the key to a wide open Danny Green.

LeBron makes this decision despite Danny Green’s shooting woes throughout the Playoffs and as expected, Green missed the shot that would’ve put the Lakers up by 2, practically sealing the championship for the Lakers.

Danny green and markieff Morris are literally the last people in the arena you would want touching the ball in this situation lmao pic.twitter.com/9saHG2kus8 — John (@iam_johnw) October 10, 2020

When asked about this in his on court interview, Butler let out a sigh of relief and said the Heat got a bit lucky with Green missing that 3.

Jimmy Butler on the final seconds of Game 5: “This one, it was a little bit of luck that Danny Green missed that shot at the top of the key.” pic.twitter.com/3qRRqfChG5 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 10, 2020

Miami Heat Head Coach, Erik Spoelstra also had a remark on the Danny Green miss, saying, “Sometimes you need to be fortunate, and tonight we were.”

NBA Twitter erupts following the Danny Green miss

Danny Green slander has been immaculate throughout these Playoffs as the 2x champion hasn’t been able to show up when needed.

So with Green missing that shot, countless number of people took to Twitter to air out their frustrations.

ESPN’s Ramon Shelbourne said, “Danny Green missed his Steve Kerr/Paxson moment.”

Skip Bayless also took to Twitter to insult LeBron James’s decision to pass it out to Danny Green, saying James should’ve taken that shot.