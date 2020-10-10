Appearing on the ESPN’s post game show, Jay Williams opined strongly that James should have taken the Lakers’ final shot. They lost after Danny Green’s missed 3-pointer.

The Miami Heat survived a late charge by the Lakers to stay alive in the NBA Finals. After holding a 11-point lead at the start of the period, they conceded a 15-3 run to trail by one.

There were numerous lead exchanges till the very end, when Butler hit a pair of free throws to put them up by 109-108. The Heat then survived an open 3-point look from Danny Green.

Jay Williams criticizes LeBron for not taking the final shot himself

LeBron James built himself up a head of steam and got past his primary defender on the final play. But the Heat defense converged on him close to the paint.

This allowed him to look for options, and he made a 180 degree pass to his open shooter Danny Green.

Despite shooting okay on the night (2-4 at that point), Green missed the look. Markieff Morris made a hash of the rebound he secured, throwing a bad entry pass out of bounds intended for Davis.

Yes Danny Green was open but I don’t care what no one says… Bron needed to shoot that shot. PERIOD. — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) October 10, 2020

James is always flamed for not trying to get to the free throw line at the end of games. On this occasion, there was a fair chance for him to try and earn a call.

He still elected to make the right basketball play, however. It might have cost his team the game, since reposing faith in an injured shooter is never a great idea.