There’s clearly been no love lost between President Trump and LeBron. The duo have always been at odds in public, and Trump’s statement shows how badly they resent each other.

The very first time the duo clashed was when LeBron called Trump ‘U bum’. This was after the President had disinvited the Warriors from their White House visit after they themselves had stated their unwillingness to go.

It’s tradition for the NBA champions of the year to meet with the reigning President of the time. But champions since 2017 have not followed it, since Trump has been the POTUS.

Trump calls LeBron a nasty Democrat spokesman

Not long before this year, James said he wished Barack Obama were still president. This statement was in response to Trump calling the NBA ‘highly political’, and that he didn’t like or follow the league.

Trump even bashed those who responded to the Jacob Blake shooting. Clearly Trump does not want NBA players, especially the likes of LeBron James to mix politics with sport. He feels that James shouldn’t be using his platform to deliver social justice messages as people tune into the NBA to get entertained.

In his latest statement, Trump has called out the Lakers star for being a nasty spokesperson of the democratic party. He has labelled LeBron as a hater and wants him to focus on just the sport of basketball.

“LeBron is a spokesman for the democratic party and a very nasty spokesman” Trump said.

It’s safe to say that Trump hasn’t ever been a favorite in NBA locker rooms. LeBron James and co. feel that they can use their voice to spread awareness about various social justice issues while also providing sporting entertainment to people.

His latest statement about LeBron is actually somewhat tame in comparison to what he’s said in the past.

The black community in the USA has traditionally been Democratic. Abraham Lincoln’s emancipation of slaves in 1863 was the major reason for this.

It makes perfect sense that the community would rally behind the party that instigated a civil war for its rights.