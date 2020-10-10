It’s been a pastime for NBA aficionados from the past to dismiss the current era as soft. Metta World Peace, however, is having none of that. He spelt it out on Twitter today.

One of the most famously physical, confrontational players ever, World Peace was awarded the Defensive Player of the Year award.

During his heyday, there were few lockdown defenders with his toughness. Ron Artest, as he was known at the time, was a stupendous talent on the defensive end and never backed down from a physical battle.

Metta Artest dismisses talk of LeBron playing in the softest era

Despite peaking in his career before James made an All Star team, Artest was considered one of the best LeBron defenders in the league.

Having gone up against a James in the physical prime of his career, Artest knows all about the physique and toughness of The King.

“LeBron is not playing in the softest era. I was in his era. And we all know I could have played in the 80s era. I know players that played in the era coming out the 90’s that didn’t want any real smoke. All you commentators and experts, never call my era soft.”

Not only is MWP in position to comment on this issue than the likes of Stephen A, he’s one of the toughest ‘tough guys’ ever. His role in ‘Malice in the Palace’, which kept him out of competitive basketball for the rest of that season, proves that he’s never afraid to get into it.