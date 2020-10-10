Getty Images



Facing a team that has LeBron James is bad enough, but facing a team that has LeBron and some other superstar has to be one of the toughest hurdles any team has ever had to face in NBA history. This point was driven home even further in Game 5 of the NBA Finals when James reminded the Miami Heat in the first quarter that the two best players on the court suited up for Los Angeles.

With just over seven minutes to go in the first quarter, James picked off an errant pass from Bam Adebayo and began charging down the court. While driving, a trio of Tyler Herro, Jae Crowder and Adebayo were all focused in on No. 23, meaning that they didn’t see Anthony Davis also streaking down the floor with his teammate. James strutted his best trait and tossed a pinpoint-accurate alley-oop to Davis, who threw it down with one hand.

Here’s another angle for your viewing pleasure.

The Lakers lead the heat 3-1 in the series, and will clinch their 17th title in franchise history with a win tonight. If James and Davis keep making plays like that, they might as well bring out the champagne and confetti now.