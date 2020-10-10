Dwight Howard does a lot of things well for the Los Angeles Lakers, but perhaps nothing more so than getting under the skin of his opponents. He was such a nuisance to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals that, at one point, he yelled “Batman’s coming for you, Joker!” at Jokic from the bench.

The NBA Finals have been no different. In the opening minutes of Game 5, Howard got into a bit of a skirmish with Heat star Jimmy Butler that resulted in double technical fouls. The two got tangled up under the basket, at which point Butler seemingly wrapped both arms around Howard and pushed him out of bounds. The two then needed to be separated, and the fouls were called.

Neither Howard nor Butler is a stranger to technical fouls. Howard had 13 of them during the regular season. That was tied for the sixth-most in basketball, but every player ahead of him on that list was a starter. Howard racked up his techs in bench minutes. Butler is no slouch in the tech department either. He had six during the regular season, and is no stranger to feuding with opponents. T.J. Warren was the latest player to feel Butler’s wrath.

In the end, this is a win for the Lakers. Butler is far more essential to Miami than Howard is to Los Angeles. Butler is now only a single technical foul away from being knocked out of Game 5, and potentially the series given the Lakers’ 3-1 lead. He has to control himself. Howard, meanwhile, has the leeway to keep up his antics. He’s done this all season, and if the Heat can’t control themselves, he’ll get the best of them tonight.