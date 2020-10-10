The Miami Heat’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday night was an instant classic. And with all the action down the stretch, it’s easy to forget just how eventful the first quarter was. Just a few minutes in, Dwight Howard and Jimmy Butler got into it underneath the basket, though thankfully cooler heads prevailed there. Then, late in the opening frame, Lakers star Anthony Davis collapsed on the baseline while clutching his ankle and Achilles area.

After staying down on the ground for a short period of time, during which he was attended to by the Lakers’ medical staff, Davis was able to get to his feet and hobble back to the bench under his own power. That was the first good sign, and a short time later everyone in Los Angeles was able to breathe a sigh of relief when the team announced that Davis had only re-aggravated a heel contusion, and he checked back into the game.

But while Davis played 42 minutes on the night, he was clearly feeling the effects of his heel injury. At various different points of the game, you could tell he was, “struggling to move a little bit,” as Lakers head coach Frank Vogel put it. Vogel added that the team will check on Davis’ status on Saturday.

The incident happened with a minute left in the opening frame, as Davis was battling for a rebound with Andre Iguodala. It’s not entirely clear what caused the pain, though it appears that Davis may have made contact with Duncan Robinson’s knee. In any case, it’s tremendous news that this was only a scare, and not something serious.

This series, and the playoffs in general, have already been marred by a series of injuries to key players. The last thing we needed was the potential Finals MVP going down in Game 5.