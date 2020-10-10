KXIP Vs KOL MyTeam11 Team Picks, Pitch Report, Probable Playing 11 And Match Overview: Punjab’s season coming to an early end with the side failing to stem its rut at the moment.

This gruelling schedule is the last thing Kings XI Punjab would have wanted to find themselves in the middle of at the moment. With the way their season is dwindling and floundering, the side who only stepped out on Thursday has been accorded an extremely short turnaround time to address its calamitous issues.

Dished out their fifth defeat in six clashes by SRH, Punjab made for a dreary, lacklustre and languid unit on the day. It took them until the 13th over to snare their first wicket as Warner and Bairstow ripped apart a sordid bowling unit into shreds to see Punjab go wicketless in the league for 32 overs.

While wickets at quick intervals from thereon did manage to pull things back for Punjab, the batting unit failed to make the most of a late surge by the bowlers. The side was bogged down by the brunt of a gargantuan run chase right from ball one, a chase where the side never really got its eye in.

KXIP Vs KOL MyTeam11 Probable Winner

The issues for Punjab to address are aplenty at the moment. The gameplan from the team’s management setup right to the captaincy has been inexplicable with neither team selection or decisions on the field offering the slightest bit of logic.

There’s little to inspire confidence in Punjab at the moment and we envision them being dished out their second defeat in as many days today.

Pitch Conditions And Toss

This has typically been a wicket to bat first on and that’s exactly what the side winning the toss will do today. With the sun baking the surface in the afternoon period, the ball will come onto the bat nicely in the first part of the affair.

Weather

An afternoon encounter this Saturday, the players are going to be drenched in sweat in this one.

Chasing Side’s Record This Season

Win: 3 Lost: 5

Average First Innings Score

171

Probable Playing 11

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Simran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

KKR

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C, WK), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Match Details

Indian Premier League 2020

Match: Punjab Vs KKR

Date And Time: 10th October, Saturday- 3:30pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Telecast: Star Sports 1,2, Hindi/HD, Disney+ Hotstar

Five Quiessential Players

KKR

Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Wicket-Keeper

Nicholas Pooran has silenced as his naysayers in style this season. After a couple of jittery displays, the West Indian has shown everyone exactly why he’s so revered with him smashing his way to a stellar 77 runs the last time around.

Punjab’s captain KL Rahul is showing why he’s never really been able to leave his mark on contests. After a couple of strong starts, he’s fizzled out as has become his style but his ability to crunch the ball to the fence sees him hold onto his place in our side.

Batsmen

Runout early on against SRH, Mayank Aggarwal will be eager to make amends for that shambolic decision today.

The opposition on the other hand see us venture in with an entire quartet of picks for the forthcoming affair. With Punjab’s bowling unit being made a mockery of by everyone in the league season, we envision this four man docket going on a rampage.

We begin with Shubman Gill, someone who will thrive in the powerplays infront of an uninspired fast bowling attack. Joining up with him is Rahul Tripathi who earned his living with a staggering 81 run knock against CSK, one all the more alluring given it was his first outing as an opener this term.

Eoin Morgan’s treatment has left many bemused. Sending him at 5 and 6 is a complete waste of his sprawling talents.

He might finally be sent up the order and given his ability to hit the ball in the sweet spot, he becomes a must have pick for us with Nitesh Rana completing the set of picks from the side.

All-Rounders

Dinesh Karthik’s captaincy has been nothing short of a joke this season. He’s persistently made all the wrong decisions from holding back Morgan to refrain Andre Russell from getting overs to play his big shots.

Despite this, Russell will still find a place in our team given his ability to take pace off the ball, something which will serve him fruitfully on this track.

Bowling Order

With only one wicket two encounters now, Mohammed Shami has lost the aura of a lethal face. He’s lost steam, a major reason for his side losing the bite in the fast bowling docket.

He is someone though who hardly stutters for a long period to see us rope him in. Joining up is Ravi Bishnoi, someone who stood tall amongst his counterparts in the bygone encounter.

Not only did he snag three wickets but importantly put the breaks on SRH’s scoring spree to show why he’s considered such a daunting player to take on. The opposition meanwhile see us repose faith in Pat Cummins with him upping the ante with each passing encounter to repose the faith earmarked in him.

Captain And Vice-Captain

KXIP Bat First: Mayank can easily take on the bowlers to see him be our captain while Gill is the captain.

KKR Bat First: Gill will love taking on this regressing Punjab bowling to see us hand him the captaincy reigns while Mayank will be our vice-captain.

MyTeam11 Team

Pooran, Gill, Rana, Rahul, Morgan, Mayank, Andre, Cummins, Bishnoi, Shami

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

MyTeam11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.