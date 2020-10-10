Khamzat Chimaev claims Stephen Thompson and Chris Weidman turned down the chance to main event alongside him.

UFC has assured Khamzat Chimaev about a place in the main event of an upcoming fight night in November, but is facing issues in getting an opponent ready. Chimaev, who debuted in July 2020, hasn’t put a foot wrong in the brief period and in-turn has registered the quickest win hat-trick (66 Days) in the history of UFC. While he has fought thrice in just over 2 months, yet is unranked, and it is speculated that in order for him to elevate his stature, he needs to pick up a victory against a Top 10 ranked professional. And though Khamzat is eager to fight anyone, the same cannot be stated about the pursued individuals.

Also read: “Five round main event Thank you Dana white”- Khamzat Chimaev Shares Information Regarding his Next Fight

Khamzat Chimaev Reveals Stephen Thomson and Chris Weidman Turned Down The Fight Against Him

In lines with the aforementioned, Chimaev has revealed the names of a couple of fighters who have turned the fight against him down. The 26-year-old took to twitter and wrote, “I just want to let my fans know and the people who support me the ufc offer me wonder boy and he turned it down at 170 and also chris Weidman at 185 who also turned it down. I’m coming for everyone.”

I just want to let my fans know and the people who support me the ufc offer me wonder boy and he turned it down at 170 and also chris Weidman at 185 who also turned it down. I’m coming for everyone — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 9, 2020

A day ago Chimaev also apparently expressed his exasperation by Tweeting ,” I can’t get Welterweight fight I’m going to start calling out middleweight.”

I can’t get Welterweight fight I’m going to start calling out middleweight @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 9, 2020

While, on one hand Khamzat Chimaev is seemingly running out of patience, but on the other he hasn’t paid heed to the challenge offered by Neil Magny or by Alex Oliveira. Thus, what attributes he is looking for in his opponent is anybody’s guess.

Click Here For More UFC News