Kedar Jadhav: The senior batsman from Chennai Super Kings has been in dismal form in the ongoing season of the IPL.

During the 25th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat.

“We’ll bat first. We got ourselves into a tough position in the last game. The wicket is going to get slower and slower. We won two times batting first. You need to play good cricket against top teams. We have all had good mutual respect. It’s important to get some kind of momentum,” Kohli said during the toss.

As far as the changes for Royal Challengers are concerned, they have included two all-rounders in Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Chris Morris for Moeen Ali and Mohammed Siraj. It is worth mentioning that Kohli had earlier hinted at Morris taking the field against CSK.

Who has replaced Kedar Jadhav against RCB?

“It’s [bio-bubble] the case with all the teams. You can’t meet anyone from the outside, there is less distractions also. That’s a good thing. It can be harsh, but it’s amazing you can remain with the team.

“We need to get points. It’s an important game for us. We have committed a few errors, need to focus on process. I have been doing well in the nets, need to replicate it out in the middle,” Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said during the toss.

Being asked about the changes for this match, Dhoni informed that debutant batsman Narayan Jagadeesan has come in for Kedar Jadhav who was severely criticized for scoring 7* (12) against Kolkata Knight Riders.