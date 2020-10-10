KAW Vs SND Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: League leaders Kawasaki running away with top spot at the moment.

Where almost everyone has stumbled and tottered their way across the course of the season, Kawasaki have stood firm and resolute. The only club to never wane in form, the side has taken on the invincibility of a wordclass unit, a team marching its way towards first place in the points tally.

Sitting atop of J1 League with a healthy lead of 12 points over Tokyo, Kawasaki have all but made the coveted spot their home. The side has a glistening record, one which has seen the club register 18 wins in 21 fixtures with the team falling to defeat just one.

Where they are in complete control of the league, their opponents of the day have failed to control anything this season. Winless in their last five matches, Sendai find themselves sitting in 16th spot, a club which has been left disgruntled and despondent, a side persistently disparaged by its ardent supporters.

KAW Vs SND Fantasy Probable Winner

There are few encounters which are foregone conclusions like today’s affair. The outcome of this showdown is determined even before the first minutes gets underway with Kawasaki set to hand out a royal trouncing to Sendai.

Probable Playing 11

Kawasaki Frontale

Jung Sung-Ryong, Shintaro Kurumaya, Shogo Taniguchi, Diogo Mateus, Ryota Oshima, Manabu Saito, Reo Hatate, Ao Tanaka, Yasuto Wakisaka, Kaoru Mitoma, Taisei Miyashiro

Vegalta Sendai

Yuma Obata, Kyohei Yoshino, Jung-Ya Kim, Takahiro Yanagi, Takumi Mase, Kunimitsu Sekiguchi, Takuma Hamasaki, Takumi Sasaki, Shuhei Akasaki, Shun Nagasawa, Alexandre Guedes

Match Details

J1 League 2020-21

Match: Kawasaki Vs Sendai

Date And Time: 10th October, Saturday- 10:00am IST

Venue: Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium, Kawasaki

Top Scorer

Kawasaki Frontale

Kobayashi: 11 Goals, 4 Assists

Vegalta Sendai

Bygone Encounter

Osaka Vs Kawasaki: 1-3

Sapporo Vs Sendai: 3-3

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

He’s set to ship in goals today but we’ll still be opting for Sendai’s Yuma Obata for the forthcoming contest. The goal-keeper is the only source of solace in a backline lined up with aberrations, a player who has tried to curb the side’s bereavements in defence.

Defenders

Kawasaki’s defensive setup has done everything to cover itself in glory. The side’s compact, well disciplined and sound brand of defending has seen the side win us over, a team which has doled out performances to write home about every tie.

It’s a defence which has let in a measly 19 goals past it, a side bound to keep a cleansheet when it comes across the second worst attack today. All of Jesiel Cardoso Miranda, Shogo Taniguchi and Miki Yamane are instilled in our setup.

Midfielders

We will be completing our quota of picks from Sendai in this docket by our side by reigning in a triad of picks for the contest. These three players are the only names who have looked interested in doing anything this season, players who have moved in unison to punch above their weight.

In the enigmatic and vivid Kunimitsu Sekiguchi, Takuma Hamasaki and Keiya Shiihashi, the side has three names who have worked the flanks to layup the ball for each other on a consistent basis. This slot will also feature the one name from the table toppers with us roping in Kaoru Mitoma.

Strikers

No one has been able to occult Kawasaki’s attack and Sendai is the last side which will curb them from scoring. This is a side which has gone onto register a staggering 60 plus goals, a side sent to wipe the floor with Sendai today.

It sees us opt for a trio from the club with top scorer Yu Kobayashi becoming the first part of this trivalent. With 10 goals and three assists, Leandro Damiao partners him with five goal and four assist man, Akihiro Ienaga packing up our side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

A staggering 11 goals and 4 assists see Kobayashi is our captain while Leandro is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Obata, Yamane, Taniguchi, Jesiel, Hamasaki, Sekiguchi, Shiihashi, Mitoma, Kobayashi, Leandro, Ienaga

