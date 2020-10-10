Despite having a monster 40 point outing in Game 5, LeBron said he’d been outplayed by Jimmy Butler. The King said Butler had made one more clutch play than him.

The Miami Heat took the series to a Game 6 after holding their nerve down the stretch. Jimmy Butler made two crucial free throws to given them the lead with 16 seconds remaining.

Danny Green then missed a 3-pointer with 8 seconds on the clock, and Markieff Morris turned it over on the rebound. Only 3 Lakers scored in double digits on the night.

LeBron says Jimmy Butler outplayed him in Game 5

James is one of those players who praises their opponents effusively when they have a great game. Butler became only the second player after him to notch up two 30-point triple-doubles in a Finals series.

His stat-line of 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, 5 steals and a block on James is a more well-rounded one than LeBron’s. Even though James scored more points (40).

Lakers star humbly admitted that Butler made one more clutch play than he did and in the end that was the deciding factor between the two sides in Game 5.

“That’s the beauty of the game, being able to compete at the highest level. You take those opportunities and live in the moment. You try to make plays for your team to be successful on both ends, and we were both just trying to do that and will our team to victory. He (Butler) was able to make one more play than I was able to make tonight and come away with the victory”.

The Lakers will concern themselves with an injury hiccup, as Anthony Davis tweaked his ankle mid-game. He put up a 28 point, 12 rebound performance despite this, making 9 of his 15 shots and all of his free throw attempts. The Lakers are still fancied to go all the way.