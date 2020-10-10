LeBron James entered Friday’s Game 5 against the Heat with a near-perfect record in closeout games, but thanks to a magnificent performance from Jimmy Butler, the Heat extended the NBA Finals with a thrilling 111-108 win.

Butler was dominant once again for the Heat, and kept the team alive as he repeatedly delivered in an epic fourth-quarter duel with James. With Anthony Davis hobbled due to an ankle injury, the game came down to Butler and James trading haymakers with the series on the line – and Butler did just enough to edge LeBron and the Lakers in the final minutes.

The Heat withstood a major Lakers run in the fourth, and Butler scored eight points in the final two minutes of the game – going 2-for-2 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Butler finished the game with a triple-double, recording 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, five steals and a block in 47 minutes on the floor.

The Lakers had a chance to win the game with the ball in LeBron James’ hands, but Los Angeles’ final possession ended with an ugly turnover. James drove to the bucket with plenty of time on the clock and was swarmed by Heat defenders, and kicked the ball out to an open Danny Green. Green missed a potential game-winner short, but Markieff Morris grabbed the rebound with six seconds left and plenty of time to generate another shot attempt. He attempted to lob a pass into the paint to Anthony Davis, but it flew out of bounds untouched.

The Heat hit two free throws to extend the lead to three, and James missed a three-point heave to end the game.

The Heat and Lakers will play Game 6 on Sunday.