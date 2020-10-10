“I’m pretty desperate to move to SmackDown” – Kevin Owens on his frustrations with WWE Draft and why he thinks this is an opportunity for a fresh start.

Kevin Owens has become a WWE mainstay since joining the company in 2014. He has regularly been rewarded with titles in NXT, RAW and SmackDown. However, the former Universal Champion has expressed dissatisfaction with his role regardless of the brand he ends up with.

He admitted feeling like things were not working out for him on RAW despite giving it his all. He also revealed that he felt exactly the same last year when he was on SmackDown and is desperate for a move in order to start anew at the Blue Brand.

Kevin Owens on his frustrations with WWE Draft

“I feel like I give it my all, I deliver every time I’m on the air, but for some reason, I feel like I always end up in a situation where I could always use a fresh start after a little while,” Owens told Bleacher Report. “I always try my best to do that, so it always helps to get a new platform. Here I am again one year later, and last year, I was so desperate to move to Raw and I got moved to Raw. Now, I’m pretty desperate to move to SmackDown because, for some reason.”

Owens also revealed that he wasn’t too thrilled at getting picked very late last year but felt it would be the same this year too.

“I’m sure this year will be no different, [but] I feel frustrated [with] how far into the draft I get picked,” he said. “Last year was a new low. I was picked so late. I was very angry, but you know, I’m probably one of many who feel that way when they’re drafted.

“The drafts are actually always kind of stressful because you don’t know where you’re going until they announce it on TV or the supplemental draft that they do online after. So you don’t know who you’re going to be with.”

“Now, it’s kind of different because we’re not necessarily traveling currently and might not be for a while,” he continued, “but when we’re traveling on the road, sometimes that means you don’t know if your road partner will be on the same show as you.

“You don’t know if your friends are going to be on the same brand anymore. While that might seem like a small inconvenience, when you’re on the road as much as we are or were at that point, the people that are around you in a lot of ways keep you sane. It’s a big deal, you know? You never know anything going into the draft, so it’s always a pretty stressful day to be honest.”

