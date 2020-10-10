LeBron James comments on Danny Green’s wide open shot miss, calling it a great shot and seems disappointed by the miss.

In one of the most thrilling NBA Finals games in recent memory, LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Miami Heat in Game 5, but blew it in the finals seconds, as the Heat took the game, 111-108.

With 8 seconds on the clock in the 4th quarter, Danny Green took a wide open 3 from the top of the arc, and with no one even close to contesting the shot, Green missed by hitting front iron.

This shot could’ve been a potential game winner which would result in a Lakers championship but now the Heat force a Game 6.

LeBron James did not look to happy with the outcome of this game.

LeBron James believes the Lakers could have won a championship tonight

Following the Lakers loss, LeBron was asked to comment on the Danny Green miss in his post game presser, to which James responded, “The shot just didn’t go, and we live with that. We trusted Danny Green.”

LeBron on Danny Green’s missed 3 pointer “I trusted him, we trusted him and it just didn’t go and you live with that, it’s one of the best shots we could have gotten” pic.twitter.com/nTU4wrGc89 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 10, 2020

James also continued on to say that the shot was, “a great shot” but Green just happened to miss it.

James clearly does not look too pleased with what transpired tonight, as it was clear he believed the Lakers would be hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy in the air right at this moment.

How did LeBron James play tonight?

LeBron James flirted with yet another triple double as he notched 40 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists in 41 minutes of play.

This was obiously a spectaciular performance from the 4x MVP and Skip Bayless took to Twitter to defend it, saying LeBron James’s outing was in vain as his teammates could not help him win the game tonight.

SHOCKING: THE LAKERS LOST IN THE MAMBA JERSEYS, WASTING A GREAT GAME BY LEBRON. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 10, 2020

Will Heat be able to force Game 7 with momentum on their side?