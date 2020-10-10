Kevin Durant says leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder and going to the Golden State Warriors wasn’t taking the easy way out.

It has been well over 4 years since NBA superstar Kevin Durant took his talents to the Golden State Warriors by leaving the team who drafted him, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This move by the 2014 MVP was deemed to be the weakest move any superstar has ever taken in NBA history, and KD received an inordinate amount of hate for this decision.

This was due to the fact that Kevin Durant’s OKC had a 3-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, but blew it and then decided to join the already stacked Warriors who had just come off a 73 win regular season.

Durant appears on JJ Redick’s podcast to defend himself once again.

Kevin Durant says he earned those 2 championships with the Warriors

After KD joined the Warriors in the 2016-17 season, he proceeded to win 2 championships along with 2 consecutive Finals MVPs.

However, the fact that Durant won those titles while being on an absolutely overpowered GSW team, makes people say his titles don’t count because he took to the easiest way out.

KD defends himself on the Old Man and the Three podcast saying, “I never understand what that means. Because I still go through every rep at 100 percent speed.”

He continued on with, “I could understand if I didn’t well at all, but I was playing at my best for both Finals.”

“No … I earned that.” Kevin Durant on the titles he won with the Warriors and people saying it was the easy way out. — Dunk Bait (@DunkBait) October 9, 2020

Kevin Durant joins another stacked team

Kevin Durant joined forces with fellow superstar Kyrie Irving last summer as both took their talents to the Brooklyn Nets.

Though KD and Kyrie haven’t played a single minute on the court yet, the Nets have a great squad players such as Caris Lavert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarett Allen, and Joe Harris.