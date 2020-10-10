Long time Lakers fan and rapper Snoop Dogg seems very upset with Danny Green tonight. The rap legend wants Green to stay in the gym all night practising after a missed shot.

The Miami Heat kept themselves alive in the Finals on the back of some epic performances. While Jimmy Butler had his second 30-point triple-double in the Finals, Duncan Robinson shot lights out.

While Butler joined LeBron as only the second player to have multiple 30-point triple-doubles in a Finals series, Robinson joined Steph and Ray Allen as the only players to hit 7 or more 3-pointers in a Finals game.

Snoop Dogg wants Danny Green to stay up shooting all night after bricking game-winning attempt

Despite all of the Heat’s heroics, the Lakers could definitely have taken the game if they’d kept their heads about. In the final meaningful play of the game, LeBron drove hard to the rim and dished to an open Danny Green at the top of the key.

Green, who’s been struggling all through the bubble shooting, bricked that shot badly.

Snoop Dogg is not happy with Danny Green 😳 pic.twitter.com/vkraqfFs70 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 10, 2020

The veteran guard has only been shooting at a 23% clip in these Finals. These numbers are down from his pre-Finals percentage of 36% in the playoffs.

Green’s main value has been on the other side of the floor. His ability to shoot 3-pointers at a high level may have dipped because of all the running around he’s done on defense.

However you might want to slice it, though, a wide open look of the sort that Green missed tonight makes him worthy of scapegoating.

On a night when James was on fire on the offensive end, the Lakers should have sealed the championship. They will want to come to Game 6 with an extra spring in their step.