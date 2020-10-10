Genshin Impact is the new game everyone is playing. While it is free to play there are many microtransactions involved. Let us take a look at them and the Battle Pass.

The open world RPG game filled with magical creatures and monsters is steadily rising in the popularity charts. One of the most interesting features is that although the game is free-to-play there are microtransactions and Battle Pass involved. Let us ty to understand the Battle Pass –

The Genshin Impact Battle Pass explained –

The Battle pass is completely optional in the game. It unlocks when the players reach adventurer level 20. After this players will gain access to he battle pass. The battle pass offers a set of free and paid tiers. While the player will be rewarded for progressing the free tiers, the paid tiers offer much greater rewards.

How much does the Genshin Impact Battle pass cost? –

The paid pass costs around $10 dollars, players can also use Primogems to progress the tiers. A deluxe version ocosts around $20 dollars. Battle pass allows players to obtains powerful and exclusive weapons. The total tiers in the battle pass, both free and paid are 60 tiers. For high level

Genshin Impact Battle Pass Weapons

A set of missions like Log In, Complete 4 Daily Commissions, Mine 10 Items, Use a total of 150 Original Resin are required to claim the rewards. the players can use this to level up their battle pass. Other alternatives include spending Primogems to complete the battle pass. The five weapons that are up for grabs in Genshin Impact BP are as follows –

The Black Sword – base ATX 42, CRIT rate 6.0%.

Serpentine Spine – base ATX 42, CRIT rate 6.0%.

Solar Pearl – base ATX 42, CRIT rate 6.0%.

The Viridescent Hunt – base ATX 42, CRIT rate 6.0%.

Death match – Base ATX 41, CRIT rate 8.0%

As a reward, a large amount of character EXP material, along with numerous Primo gems are available.

