Virender Sehwag expresses disappointment: The former Indian batsman was left disappointed after Chennai Super Kings lost their fifth match this season.

During the 25th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs to register their fourth win of this season.

It was a similar script for Super Kings who failed once again to chase a match this season on the back of adopting a conservative approach.

After Chennai’s bowlers were left clueless against Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli who scored his 38th IPL half-century, CSK’s batsmen continued to register below par batting displays.

Talking specifically about their top order, CSK scored 47/2 in the first half of their innings to leave the others to score in vicinity of 15 scores per over. Chasing a 170-run target, Super Kings eventually managed to score 132/8 in 20 overs to be placed at the sixth position on the points table on the back of losing five out of their seven matches so far.

Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris, who was playing his maiden IPL 2020 match, emerged as the pick of the bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-19-3. Other than Morris, another RCB all-rounder in Washington Sundar also registered economical bowling figures of 3-0-16-2.

Feel sad for Chennai fans.

This was a team that fought & teams used to be wary till the end. Have been very disappointing especially with d bat, leaving it for too late.

Kohli was extra special today. Many batsmen can learn how to not get bogged down,played only 5 dots#CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/9AKFBan6F0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 10, 2020

How Twitterati reacted:

Virat kohli was the difference today..played an outstanding Inn @imVkohli congratulations @RCBTweets We @ChennaiIPL will bounce back stronger — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 10, 2020

pretty dreadful day for the kings and the superkings #IPL2020 #CSKvRCB #KKRvsKXIP — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 10, 2020

#csk keeping too much for too late in those big grounds at the #UAE As for #RCB the team is looking complete with #morris coming in,Fantastic win for them #ViratKohli #Devduttpadikkal #WashingtonSundar — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 10, 2020

I didn’t think I would ever say this about a team I have so admired but where do @ChennaiIPL go from here? Waiting for a revival. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 10, 2020

