At the end of a closely contested thriller of a Game 5, the Los Angeles Lakers had a chance to win the NBA championship in the final seconds, but a missed shot and an ugly turnover allowed the Heat to extend the series with a 111-108 win on Friday night.

After Jimmy Butler hit two free throws to put the Heat up by one, LeBron James brought the ball up the court with 16 seconds remaining in the fourth. The Heat wanted to get the ball out of James’ hands and collapsed on him as he drove to the basket, and LeBron threw a mid-air pass to an open Danny Green at the top of the three point line.

Green, who was 2-of-4 from three at the point, missed a potential game-winner short – but Markieff Morris grabbed the rebound with 5.9 seconds on the clock. Instead of dumping the ball back to Green, who was still uncovered, Morris took one dribble and lofted a pass to Anthony Davis. The pass sailed out of bounds untouched, giving the Heat the ball.

Perhaps unaware of the clock, Morris didn’t need to get rid of the ball so quickly – and also missed a wide-open LeBron James on the other side of the court.

Lakers fans ripped Green and Morris on Twitter after the loss. Game 6 will be played on Sunday.

