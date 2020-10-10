Who’s Playing

Carolina @ Atlanta

Current Records: Carolina 2-2; Atlanta 0-4

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons are 7-1 against the Carolina Panthers since October of 2016, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Falcons and Carolina will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta won both of their matches against Carolina last season (29-3 and 40-20) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Atlanta came up short against the Green Bay Packers this past Monday, falling 30-16. Despite the defeat, Atlanta got a solid performance out of RB Todd Gurley, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Panthers picked up a 31-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday. Carolina QB Teddy Bridgewater was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 276 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 32 yards.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Falcons going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Atlanta is now 0-4 while Carolina sits at 2-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta is stumbling into the contest with the most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 18 on the season. The Panthers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with seven on the season. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last ten games against Carolina.