Telecast and stream channel: ESPN

Time: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM ET

Australia

In Australia, as per the Formula 1 website, FoxSports has the right to telecast the event. Meanwhile, Kayo Sports is also the official streaming platform for F1 in Australia.

Telecast and stream channel: FoxSports and Kayo Sports

Time: 11:00 PM – 12:30 AM AEST

United Kingdom

The Skysports has the official broadcasting rights over Formula and only they disseminate the services to other channels in different countries. Moreover, they are also seen on the field to give on-time updates from the track.

Apart from it, Skysports has also given an option to watch Formula 1 on their streaming app Sky Go.

Telecast and stream channel: SkySports and Sky Go

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM CET

Where to Watch the Belgian GP F1 Qualifying in Canada

For the English viewers, TSN holds the rights for Formula 1 this season, whereas for the French viewing audience RDS. If one wishes to watch it via online streaming TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services are also available.

Time: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM ET

Channel: TSN (English) and TSN (French)

Live Streaming: TSN Direct and RDS Direct

India

In India, Star Network has taken the rights to air Formula 1. Additionally, its OTT app Hotstar also gives the option to tune into the live-action.

Telecast and stream channel: Star Sports Select 1/2 SD & HD and Hotstar

Time: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

For details of live streaming telecast in other countries, visit the broadcast page of Formula1 website.