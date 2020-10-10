F1 FP3 Results of the Eifel Grand Prix have gone in favour of the Mercedes duo of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, with Ferrari putting in a shock impressive.

Reigning champion and current championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished behind teammate Valtteri Bottas, who got yet another Free Practice pole.

But the talking point of the session is definitely Ferrari, who has finally put in a performance somewhat expected of them.

This after Charles Leclerc finished in P3, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, and Sebastian Vettel finished a credible P5.

F1 FP3 Results

Pos Driver Team 1 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 2 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 3 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 4 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING 5 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 6 Lando Norris MCLAREN 7 Sergio Perez RACING POINT BWT 8 Daniel Ricciardo 9 Alexander Albon RED BULL RACING 10 Pierre Gasly ALPHATAURI 11 Esteban Ocon RENAULT 12 Daniil Kvyat ALPHATAURI 13 Carlos Sainz MCLAREN 14 Kimi Räikkönen 15 Romain Grosjean 16 Kevin Magnussen HAAS 17 George Russell WILLIAMS 18 Antonio Giovinazzi ALFA ROMEO RACING 19 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS 20 Lance Stroll RACING POINT BWT

🏁 FP3 CLASSIFICATION (60/60 MINS) 🏁 The Mercedes duo lead Leclerc after a frantic hour of prep before qualifying!#EifelGP 🇩🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/wmVZWJjE63 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 10, 2020

Further down, the midfield teams McLaren, Renault, Racing Point, and AlphaTauri all put in competitive performances for the Top 10.

One glaring omission was Lance Stroll, who is feeling unwell, and will be assessed before qualifying later today. Nico Hulkenberg could make yet another shock return if Stroll doesn’t recover well on time.

What to look forward to this weekend at the EifelGP?

It should be interesting to see if Verstappen and Ferrari can challenge the Mercedes duo Hamilton and Bottas for the win, with the German outfit looking menacing so far this season.

As usual, the mid-teams’ battle will be between Racing Point, AlphaTauri, Mc Laren, Ferrari, and Renault. The weather played a spoilsport on Friday, and the entire F1 community will be hoping this doesn’t repeat itself on Sunday, in what promises to be a fascinating race at Nurburgring.