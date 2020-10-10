Duncan Robinson makes seven 3 pointers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to force a Game 6, while also breaking a record in the process.

The Miami Heat showed they wanted it more in today’s Game 5 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers and this was in large part due to Duncan Robinson shooting lights out throughout the entirety of the game.

The game was a close one, coming down to the finals seconds, but due to clutch free throws from rookie Tyler Herro with 1.6 seconds left in the 4th, the Heat the seal the game, 111-108.

Duncan Robinson breaks a record in Game 5 tonight

Duncan Robinson’s story from being a Division 3 player to going un-drafted to now starting on an NBA Finals team will never get old.

He has been the Heat’s most reliable shooter from beyond the arc and is outplaying NBA veterans on a consistent basis and tonight was no different.

Robinson went 7 for 13 from 3 point land, and in the process, broke Gary Neal’s record for most 3s by an undrafted player in an NBA Finals game. Neal held this record with six 3s in 2013 on the Spurs.

Duncan truly could not denied the ball tonight as he was constantly moving off the ball to get wide open looks from beyond the arc.

Robinson joins the likes of Stephen Curry and Ray Allen

Duncan Robinson, with tonight’s performance, joins the Steph Curry and Ray Allen to become just the 3rd player in NBA history to knock down 7 or more 3s in an NBA Finals game.

When asked about his impeccable shooting in the NBA Bubble, Robinson replied, “I’m used to shooting in empty gyms.”

This was obviously a reference to his humble beginnings while playing D-3 collegiate basketball.