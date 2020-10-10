USATSI



When the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their best-of-seven National League Championship Series with the Atlanta Braves on Monday night, they’ll have Walker Buehler on the mound. Manager Dave Roberts announced that decision on Saturday, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, among others.

Buehler, 26, has been dealing with blister issues over the last several weeks. Though he’s made starts in each of the Dodgers’ first two rounds, he’s yet to pitch beyond the fourth inning. Indeed, dating back to the regular season, he hasn’t recorded more than 12 outs since September 2. To Buehler’s credit, he has pitched well this postseason, even if it has been in fewer innings than he — or the Dodgers — like: he’s held opponents to five hits and three runs while striking out 16.

During the regular season, Buehler made eight starts and accumulated 36 innings, a 3.44 ERA, and a strikeout-to-walk ratio nearing 4.00. His start on Monday will be his third career outing in the LCS, joining a pair of starts that he made during the 2018 postseason. He allowed his opponent in that series, the Milwaukee Brewers, to record 12 hits and five runs in 11 innings, while striking out 15 and issuing just a single walk.

The Braves have not yet announced their Game 1 starter, but the expectation is that they’ll go with left-hander Max Fried. Fried has started Game 1 in each of the Braves’ previous two series, and hasn’t appeared in a game since October 6. In other words, he should be well-rested and ready.

The Dodgers figure to start Clayton Kershaw in Game 2, before then turning to Dustin May, Julio Urias, and perhaps Tony Gonsolin the rest of the way. There will be no days off for the duration of the LCS, making it tougher for Los Angeles to run multiple bullpen games.