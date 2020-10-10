Michael Vaughan expresses concern for CSK: Former English captain reacted as Chennai Super Kings seemed to lose their fifth IPL 2020 match.

During the 25th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs to register their fourth win of this season.

Chasing a 170-run target, Super Kings were once again found guilty of not accelerating from the word go and then leaving things a tad too late for the business end.

Having scored 47/2 in the first 10 overs, CSK needed another 123 runs in the second half of their innings. While Ambati Rayudu (42) and debutant Narayan Jagadeesan (33) did stitch a 64-run partnership for the third wicket, them consuming 52 deliveries highlighted a pretty conservative approach.

With Jagadeesan and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (10) getting dismissed in successive overs, the required run rate continued to rise for Super Kings to the extent that it went above their reach. Chennai eventually managed to score 132/8 in 20 overs.

Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris, who was playing his maiden IPL 2020 match, emerged as the pick of the bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-19-3. Other than Morris, another RCB all-rounder in Washington Sundar also registered economical bowling figures of 3-0-16-2.

It was Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli who had earlier won the toss and chose to bat. Leading from the front, Kohli scored 90* (54) with the help of four fours and four sixes to propel his team to 169/4 in 20 overs.

Michael Vaughan expresses concern for CSK

I am afraid the @ChennaiIPL glory years are coming to an end .. #IPL2020 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 10, 2020

How Twitterati reacted:

Inexplicable innings from Ambati Rayudu. 42 off 40. 13 dots. Jagadeesan showed intent. Dhoni showed intent. Fair play to them. Didn’t look like Rayudu did until it was very, very late. Why does at least one CSK batsman end up doing this every game? #CSKvsRCB #IPL2020 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) October 10, 2020

IPL commentators maintaining the fiction that the wicket of Dhoni is still a huge one… — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) October 10, 2020

I’m afraid #CSK look very long in the tooth, very short on energy and ambition. Will need something extraordinary to recover from this near hopeless situation — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 10, 2020

