The 1-3 Dallas Cowboys welcome their first divisional opponent of 2020 to Dallas this week, as they are set to host Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. The Cowboys are coming off a dramatic loss to the Cleveland Browns, as Odell Beckham and Co. ran all over this struggling Dallas defense. The Giants on the other hand are still searching for their first win of the new season, and they fell to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

The Cowboys have the most explosive offense in the league, but their defense has been virtually nonexistent. Still, the Giants average a league-worst 11.8 points per game and are without superstar running back Saquon Barkley, who tore his ACL a couple of weeks ago. This appears to be a perfect scenario for the Cowboys to rebound and get back into the win column — but it wouldn’t be the first time we have said that and been wrong this season.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series with the Giants, 68-45-2, and have won the past six matchups vs. New York. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Giants at Cowboys -8

Surprisingly, this line has continued to fall as the week has gone on. On Monday, it was Cowboys -9.5 but has now fallen to Cowboys -8.

The pick: Cowboys -8 I got burned by the Cowboys last week, but I’m going to give them another chance here. Dallas is 0-4 against the spread, but recent history indicates that is likely to change here in Week 5. Since 2000, 32 NFL teams have started 0-4 against the spread. They are 19-12-1 against the spread (61%) in their fifth game. Yes, the Cowboys have no defense, but do you really expect the Giants to explode for 40-plus points? Four out of the last six games the Cowboys have won against the Giants have been won by double digits, so I’m going to take a chance on Dallas again here

Over/Under 53.5 points

The total has been mostly consistent, but the line moved a tick down from 54 early in the weekend.

The pick: Under 53.5 points. This is a large total on the Week 5 slate, and the Giants really struggle to score points. I’m leaning Under.

Player props

Dak Prescott total passing yards: Over 315.5 (-110). Prescott passed for a career-high 502 yards and four touchdowns with an interception last week, and became the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 450 yards in three consecutive games. I’m not saying he’s going to clear 450 yards again on Sunday, but I’ll take the Over on 315.5 yards.

Dalton Schultz total receptions: Over 3.5 (+115). I love this prop, and I love that we get the juice as well. Schultz has caught at least four passes since becoming the starting tight end and is evolving into a legitimate part of this explosive offense.

CeeDee Lamb to score a touchdown and Dallas Cowboys to win (+180). Lamb caught his first two touchdowns last week against the Browns, and I think Mike McCarthy tries to get him involved in the game plan in his first divisional matchup. I think most of us expect a Cowboys win, so all you need is a Lamb touchdown and that +180 is attractive.