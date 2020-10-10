Clemson has been unbeatable in the ACC in recent years, but the Tigers will face one of their toughest tests of the year in Death Valley on Saturday night. No. 7 Miami is 3-0 on the season, but enters the game as 15-point underdogs against Trevor Lawrence.

Lee Corso had Sebastian the Ibis on his backyard GameDay set at his home in Orlando, and he crushed the mascot’s spirit by picking the Tigers to win at home.

CORSO CHANGES IT UP! After picking Miami twice this season, he lets poor @UM_Sebastian down by taking No. 1 Clemson! ( @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/XFU7hx2mvU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 10, 2020

Corso also picked Virginia over NC State, Boston College over Pitt, Virginia Tech over North Carolina, Iowa State over Texas Tech, Notre Dame over Florida State, TCU over Kansas State, Texas over Oklahoma, Auburn over Arkansas, Alabama over Ole Miss, Georgia over Tennessee and Florida over Texas A&M.