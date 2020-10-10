College football fans roast Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt for how he wore his mask

College football fans roast Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt for how he wore his mask

I found this on FTW and wanted to share:

%link%

For more great sports stories …

*visit For The Win: https://www.ftw.usatoday.com
*follow @ForTheWin: https://www.twitter.com/forthewin
*like FTW on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usatodayftw

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here