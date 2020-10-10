Twitterati slams KXIP: Kings XI Punjab ended up losing a match which they should’ve won comfortably against Kolkata Knight Riders.

During the 24th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs to register their fourth victory of the season.

Chasing a 165-run target, Punjab registered an apt response on the back of a 115-run opening batsman between captain Lokesh Rahul (74) and opening batsman Mayank Agarwal (56).

Needing 59 runs to win in seven overs with 10 wickets remaining, Kings XI were comfortably placed in the driver’s position before they put on display a perfect blend of poor decision-making and below par batting to end up on the losing side.

After Agarwal’s departure, Rahul and Nicholas Pooran (16) stitched a brisk 29-run partnership to bring down the equation to requiring 22 runs to win in the last three overs.

Post Pooran’s dismissal in the 18th over, Punjab sending wicket-keeper batsman Prabhsimran Singh proved too costly for them as the rookie batsman scored 4 (7). With Rahul getting out to KKR’s Prasidh Krishna in the penultimate over, Kings XI required 14 runs to win in the last over.

However, an astute Sunil Narine justified his captain Dinesh Karthik’s decision to bowl him in the slog overs as he defended the target against the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Mandeep Singh.

