Twitterati slams KXIP: Kings XI Punjab ended up losing a match which they should’ve won comfortably against Kolkata Knight Riders.

During the 24th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs to register their fourth victory of the season.

Chasing a 165-run target, Punjab registered an apt response on the back of a 115-run opening batsman between captain Lokesh Rahul (74) and opening batsman Mayank Agarwal (56).

Needing 59 runs to win in seven overs with 10 wickets remaining, Kings XI were comfortably placed in the driver’s position before they put on display a perfect blend of poor decision-making and below par batting to end up on the losing side.

After Agarwal’s departure, Rahul and Nicholas Pooran (16) stitched a brisk 29-run partnership to bring down the equation to requiring 22 runs to win in the last three overs.

Post Pooran’s dismissal in the 18th over, Punjab sending wicket-keeper batsman Prabhsimran Singh proved too costly for them as the rookie batsman scored 4 (7). With Rahul getting out to KKR’s Prasidh Krishna in the penultimate over, Kings XI required 14 runs to win in the last over.

However, an astute Sunil Narine justified his captain Dinesh Karthik’s decision to bowl him in the slog overs as he defended the target against the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Mandeep Singh.

Twitterati slams KXIP

The classic choke! Can’t explain this Punjab. Can’t. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 10, 2020

Why would you send young Prabhsmiran Singh with 21 off 16 and Sunil Narine bowling. Surely Maxwell goes in as your experienced overseas bat. Regardless of his form. It’s little things like this where KXIP don’t help their cause. #KXIPvsKKR #IPL2020 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) October 10, 2020

That was a unbelievable result for @KKRiders ! U cannot take the game so deep if your openers are set ! Puts too much pressure on the middle order with no time to settle ! Bad luck @lionsdenkxip #ipl2020 well played @RealShubmanGill @mayankcricket [email protected] game changer! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 10, 2020

Really? KXIP have managed to drag this to the wire, How? — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) October 10, 2020

First time you call it lucky, second time you call it genius. Two amazing bowling performances from Kolkata Knight Riders. Amazing mentality shown by the KKR boys #ipl2020 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 10, 2020

Hope I’m wrong, but difficult to see Punjab coming back from this loss. — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 10, 2020

When you don’t back your overseas pick to get you 20 in 16 balls. You are not doing your team good, not showing enough confidence in your pick and selection. Deserved to lose, KL Rahul will realize that’s why you want to get ahead of the game and not take it deep all the time. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 10, 2020

