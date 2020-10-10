Getty Images



While the NFL is seeing both the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots return to their facilities and apparently trending in the right direction following battles with COVID-19, two more positive tests have sprouted up around the league. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, a strength and conditioning coach for the Kansas City Chiefs along with a member of the Chicago Bears practice squad have both tested positive for the coronavirus. Tracing is ongoing for both clubs, per Schefter.

Chicago’s facility has been closed since Thursday night after the Bears beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field to open up Week 5. Meanwhile, Kansas City is set to host the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

This is the second in-season positive test for the reigning Super Bowl champions as Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive leading up to Kansas City’s Week 4 matchup with the Patriots. That game was rescheduled following Ta’amu’s positive test along with New England starting quarterback Cam Newton also testing positive.

Kansas City had the spotlight put on them this week after Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who played 100% of the defensive snaps in that game and was seen shaking hands with Patrick Mahomes, tested positive for COVID-19 following the contest. Outside of the strength and conditioning coach, however, there has currently been no word of any player testing positive to this point.

As for the Bears, this is the first instance in-season that they have had member of the team test positive.