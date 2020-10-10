CEP vs SIN Fantasy Prediction: Central Punjab vs Sindh – 10 October 2020 (Multan)

Sindh will take on Central Punjab in the League game of National T20 Cup 2020 which will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan. The domestic T20 cup of Pakistan is here with almost all the major stars participating in the tournament and this promises to be a brilliant tournament.

Both teams are in a really poor form with Sindh winning just one of their five games whereas Central Punjab winning just two of their six games. However, the Central Punjab side played with their full-strength squad for the first time in this tournament and registered an easy win whereas Sindh needs to find some solutions to get back to the track. This is a really important game for both teams.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen with absolutely no help for the bowlers. Teams should target 180 runs on this wicket.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Central Punjab – Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Saad Nasim, Zafar Gohar, Ehsan Adil, Usman Qadir, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Qasim Akram.

Sindh – Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Mir Hamza, Sarfraz Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Anwar Ali, Khurram Manzoor, and Usman Qadir.

NOR vs SIN Team Wicket-Keeper

Kamran Akmal (Price 9.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Akmal will open the innings for his side and is a really good veteran T20 batsman. He has not been in a really good form but has scored 93 runs in the last three innings.

NOR vs SIN Team Batsmen

Sharjeel Khan (Price 9.5) and Khurram Manzoor (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from Sindh. Both of them are experienced players and are the major pillars of this batting line-up. Manzoor scored a brilliant century in the last game whereas Khan has also scored a couple of big half-centuries in the tournament. They are playing some really good cricket in the tournament.

Babar Azam (Price 10) and Abdullah Shafiq (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Central Punjab. There is no doubt over the quality of Babar Azam and he announced his arrival in style in the last game. Babar played his first game of the tournament in the last game and played a brilliant inning of 86 runs whereas Shafiq has been one of the most consistent batsmen of the side and has scored one century and one half-century in the tournament so far.

NOR vs SIN Team All-Rounders

Anwar Ali (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Sindh. Ali has scored 85 runs and has picked 9 wickets in the tournament. He is in a really good form and is the main all-rounder of the side.

NOR vs SIN Team Bowlers

Sohail Khan (Price 9) and Mohammad Hasnain (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Sindh. Sohail has scored 31 runs and has picked seven wickets in the tournament so far whereas Hasnain has also picked four wickets in the four games he has played and is a really talented player. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Faheem Ashraf (Price 9), Usman Qadir (Price 9), and Sohaibullah (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Central Punjab. Ashraf is an all-rounder and he played his first game of the tournament in the last game where he scored a half-century and picked four wickets in his bowling whereas Qadir has been the best bowler of the side and has picked nine wickets in the tournament. Sohaibullah, on the other hand, is a decent bowler and has picked four wickets in the tournament. All three of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Central Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam and Khurram Manzoor

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Faheem Ashraf and Anwar Ali

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.