The Arizona Cardinals will take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York is 0-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while the Cardinals are 2-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. Arizona is favored by seven points in the latest Jets vs. Cardinals odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 47.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Jets vs. Cardinals:

Jets vs. Cardinals spread: Jets +7

Jets vs. Cardinals over-under: 47 points

Jets vs. Cardinals money line: New York +285, Arizona -345

What you need to know about the Jets

New York remained winless as Denver prevailed in Week 4, 37-28. Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury in the loss and is out for Week 5. Joe Flacco is slated to start vs, Arizona. Darnold threw for 230 yards and rushed for 84 yards and a TD vs. Denver. This will be Flacco’s first start as a Jet and his first start since October 27, 2019 with Denver.

Le’Veon Bell, who has not played since the season opener because of a hamstring injury, may be activated to play in Week 5. He has 90-plus scrimmage yards in his last two home games. Jamison Crowder had seven catches for a team-high 104 yards last week. He is shooting for his third game in a row with seven-plus catches and 100-plus yards. Jeff Smith set career highs in catches (seven) and yards (81) last week.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday, 31-21. Kyler Murray passed for three TDs and 133 yards on 31 attempts in addition to picking up 78 yards on the ground. Murray leads all quarterbacks with 265 rushing yards and is tied for first at the position with four rushing TDs.

DeAndre Hopkins led the team with seven receptions last week. He leads the NFL with 39 receptions and ranks fourth with 397 receiving yards. Larry Fitzgerald needs eight catches to become the second player in NFL history with 1,400 career receptions. Chandler Jones has eight sacks and three forced fumbles in his past six games on the road.

How to make Jets vs. Cardinals picks

