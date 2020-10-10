USATSI



After dropping 49 points last week in Dallas, the Cleveland Browns are getting even more firepower on offense, activating tight end David Njoku from injured reserve on Saturday. This activation comes after Njoku returned to practice this week and was a full participant throughout, paving the way for him to return to action this weekend when Cleveland hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The 24-year-old tight end has missed the previous three games for the Browns due to a knee injury that found him on IR following Cleveland’s Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. In his lone game of 2020 to this point, Njoku caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

“It feels really good, and my body is fully healed now,” Njoku told reporters this week, via the official team website. “As everyone else sees, we are making great progress. We’re coming together as a team and fighting for each other, so week by week, we keep getting better.”

If he’s able to bring that type of production we saw in Week 1 back with him going forward, it adds another wrinkle into a tight end unit that already consists of Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant, who have combined for 19 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Not only will Njoku’s return help the Browns passing game, but the 6-foot-4, 246-pounder will also be a key blocking piece to a Cleveland running game that is currently first in the NFL in rushing yards per game (204.5) and rushing touchdowns (eight).

“David brings his own skill set to the group,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski this week. “I think all of them are a little bit different, but David with his size and his ability to be in line and split out, we are excited to get him back out there.”

Along with activating Njoku, Cleveland also elevated defensive tackle Joey Ivie to the active roster from the practice squad and signed defensive end Cameron Malveaux to the practice squad.