The NASCAR playoffs Round of 12 will conclude on Sunday in Charlotte at the Roval, and only eight drivers will advance. Race winners Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin have already clinched a spot in the Round of 8, but the rest of the playoff field will have to race their way into the final eight at the unpredictable road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
After winning at Talladega in a thrilling finish, Denny Hamlin will start on the pole at the Roval, but Chase Elliott is the favorite to win given his outstanding record at road courses.
The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC on Sunday.
Here’s the starting lineup for the race:
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Chase Elliott
3. Brad Keselowski
4. Kevin Harvick
5. Alex Bowman
6. Austin Dillon
7. Martin Truex Jr.
8. Joey Logano
9. Kyle Busch
10. Kurt Busch
11. Clint Bowyer
12. Aric Almirola
13. William Byron
14. Erik Jones
15. Ryan Newman
16. Tyler Reddick
17. Ty Dillon
18. Ryan Preece
19. John Hunter Nemechek
20. Matt DiBenedetto
21. Chris Buescher
22. Brennan Poole
23. Matt Kenseth
24. Ryan Blaney
25. Quin Houff
26. Bubba Wallace
27. Timmy Hill
28. Cole Custer
29. Joey Gase
30. Jimmie Johnson
31. Michael McDowell
32. Corey LaJoie
33. JJ Yeley
34. Daniel Suarez
35. Christopher Bell
36. Gray Gaulding
37. James Davison
38. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
