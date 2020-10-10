The NASCAR playoffs Round of 12 will conclude on Sunday in Charlotte at the Roval, and only eight drivers will advance. Race winners Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin have already clinched a spot in the Round of 8, but the rest of the playoff field will have to race their way into the final eight at the unpredictable road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After winning at Talladega in a thrilling finish, Denny Hamlin will start on the pole at the Roval, but Chase Elliott is the favorite to win given his outstanding record at road courses.

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC on Sunday.

Here’s the starting lineup for the race:

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Chase Elliott

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Alex Bowman

6. Austin Dillon

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Joey Logano

9. Kyle Busch

10. Kurt Busch

11. Clint Bowyer

12. Aric Almirola

13. William Byron

14. Erik Jones

15. Ryan Newman

16. Tyler Reddick

17. Ty Dillon

18. Ryan Preece

19. John Hunter Nemechek

20. Matt DiBenedetto

21. Chris Buescher

22. Brennan Poole

23. Matt Kenseth

24. Ryan Blaney

25. Quin Houff

26. Bubba Wallace

27. Timmy Hill

28. Cole Custer

29. Joey Gase

30. Jimmie Johnson

31. Michael McDowell

32. Corey LaJoie

33. JJ Yeley

34. Daniel Suarez

35. Christopher Bell

36. Gray Gaulding

37. James Davison

38. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

