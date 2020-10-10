ANR Vs MAN Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Two clubs slumped adjacent to each other square off in a pivotal tie.

Apart from their league opening win, nothing has swung in Andorra’s favour till now in the Liga ACB 2020-21. The side has gone onto register three defeats on the spin since that success, results which leave the club languishing in 11th spot at the moment.

Elsewhere, while their opponents of the day themselves haven’t had a season to write home about either, the side does have the additional win over Andorra. Manresa’s 90-86 triumph over Unicaja the last time around took them the one spot above Andorra in the league standings with the club sitting with the two wins and two defeats from four outings.

The win not only came at the ideal time for the side but also helped put the brakes on a two game losing spree which was threatening to push the side into the trenches of the points tally. Getting out of the hair of their losing spin, the side has just the momentum it needs ahead of its impending encounter against a competitor placed adjacent to it.

ANR Vs MAN Fantasy Probable Winner

A clash between two stuttering oppositions will be determined by the more efficient attack. And its this ambit where Manresa hold a slight edge over their opponents, one enough to see them register a second win on the bounce.

Probable Playing 5

Andorra

Senglin, Hannah, Perez, Pauli, Dime

Manresa

Tabu, Perez, Mason, Vaulet, Sima

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Andorra Vs Manresa

Date And Time: 10th October, Saturday: 9:30pm

Venue: Pavelló Nou Congost, Manresa

Best Shooter

Andorra

Manresa

Best Defender

Andorra

Manresa

Bygone Encounter

Andorra Vs Badalona: 87-89

Unicaja Vs Manresa: 86-90

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Clevin Hannah from Andorra will be gracing the land of our side for the imminent affair. He’s someone who has waged a lone battle for his side till now, a player who has had a telling impact not only with his triples but his gripping ability to drop dimes as well.

Slotting in next to him is Jeremy Senglin. These two names are the focal point of their side’s attacking play, players who can move in tandem and walk all over a Manresa defence known to dwindle.

This four man docket also features a duo from Manresa. We begin with the selection of the enigmatic Dani Perez with his ability to control the centre of the court with his quick ball rotations and movements making him an untenable player.

And a reason why he’s been able to express himself freely is due to the services of Jonathan Tabu at the other end. Tabu’s ability to work the corners and rope triples saw him end up with 17 points the last time around.

Shooting Guard

We continue with the picks from Manresa with Makai Mason becoming the latest entrant in our setup. The shooting guard has a high percentage when dropping his triples from the midrange region to make him an ideal pick.

Small Forward

Joining him up for the contest is Guillen Jou who backtracked to deliver his offhanded shots the last time around, ones which earned him 16 points.

Power Forward

Andorra are finally represented once again with Tyson Perez completing the trio of picks from the side. The power forward’s defensive attributes need to come to the fore today for the side with his ability to protect the rim set to determine which way this tie swings.

Centre

Scott Eatherton has turned into a real menace for oppositions this term. The centre’s ability to march his way into the paint and keep dropping his field points saw him end up with an impressive 16 points to see him become a must have player for us.

Star Player

His sprawling skill set when it comes to delivering the three pointers sees us make Perez our star player while Tabu is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Tabu, Perez, Hannah, Senglin, Mason, Jou, Perez, Scott

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.