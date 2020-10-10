How to close doors in Among Us: An easy guide to closing doors like a pro so that you can kill in peace while half the lobby is trapped.

Unless you’re off the grid or live under a rock, you probably have an idea of what Among Us is all about. So, we won’t waste any time with introductions. You most likely also have an idea of how irritating it is to have someone walk in on you just after you’ve made a kill. That hopeless feeling of failing to win your once-in-a-blue-moon Imposter game because of a noob error is unmatched. So, here’s a door closing guide that’ll help you keep intruders in check. This way, you can avoid any silly mistakes and sneak to your Imposter game win like the cold-blooded psychopath you are!

How to close doors in Among Us: Basic Guide.

Closing doors in Among Us is very simple. Just head on over to the sabotage tab at the bottom. Then, as the sabotage menu opens up, you’ll notice a lot of similar signs apart from the usual sabotage ones. Most of these have an icon of two slidings doors with a thick grey line in the middle. And these are your buttons to use in order to close any doors.

You can click on any of these buttons to close the doors in any room from anywhere on the ship. However, know that they do not remain closed forever. Once you close on a door, a timer is set off for a while (usually 10 sec), during which the door will remain closed. At the end of this, it will open.

Then, a cooldown on that particular door sets off during which you cannot close it again. After this, you’re free to repeat the process. It’s all the same for any door in the game.

Advanced Guide.

The “how” of closing doors is very easy to grasp. It is the “when” that is tricky and sets good players apart from noobs.

For starters, you’ll never want to close a door just for fun. Keep in mind that all of these doors have a cooldown. So, wasting your chance now might leave you in trouble later. Secondly, avoid closing doors in a room to kill someone if it has no vent in it.

That’s because, later on, as the door opens and someone walks in to see you alone in the room with a body, that’ll be the end of you. So, make sure there’s a vent in the room. This way, you can trap and kill someone, keep intruders away, while also sneaking off in the end safely.

Lastly, close doors to trap clusters of players. This is a pro move where once you spot a big group in a room, you can close it with you on the outside. This way, you can hunt and kill loners moping around blindly, easily. But make sure to keep count. Because if, including you, only 2 players are left outside the group and one of them turns up dead, you’ll be sussed by the whole group.

That’s it. So, this is our complete guide to closing doors in Among Us. Follow them and creep your way to victory. Good luck!

