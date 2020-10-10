AMD recently released their 5000 series CPUs namely the 5950X, 5900X, 5800X and the 5600X. Here is how the 5000 series CPUs beat Intel’s latest and latest and greatest.

AMD CPUs are better than Intel CPUs even though they have a lower boost clock.

Intel’s Core i9 10900K has a boost clock of 5.3 GHz compared to AMD’s 5950X’s 4.9 GHz boost clock. However, the 5950X can render tasks as well as perform better at games than the 10900K.

One of the reasons behind this is IPS or the Instructions Per Second that the 5950X executes at 4.9 GHz. IPS is the speed at which the CPU executes an instruction with every second that passes.

The IPS of the 5950X is significantly faster at 4.9 GHz than that of the 10900K at 5,3 GHz. This makes the 5950X perform at significantly higher rates and finish tasks faster than the 10900K. The power load of all this performance is also fairly low at a TDP of 105W.

Here is the reason behind the better IPS.

The Zen 3 architecture of the 5000 series is the main reason behind the better IPS of the 5950X. The architecture provides a single 72 MB LME cache for all the 16 cores of the CPU. This negates the need for a Core Complex (CCX) and expedites the process of allocating tasks by each core. The 16 cores of the 5950X let it execute 16 separate information or tasks at once.

From the presentation held by AMD, they quote that the 5950X processor is significantly faster than the 10900K in gaming titles as well. The 5950X was seen to be a maximum of 26% faster than the 10900K in some gaming titles while it was 3% slower in other gaming titles. But the overwhelming majority of the cases showed the AMD CPU to be performing better than the Intel CPU.

What does this mean gamers?

Well for starters, Intel will probably start viewing AMD as a serious competitor as it starts losing a significant chunk of its market share.

This is good news for gamers as we will get to see competitive pricing for better performance. However, the current verdict would be that the AMD 5950X is the better CPU for your system.

