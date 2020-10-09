“Yes, we have expressed our disagreement”- Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto explains the reason behind their veto on Toto Wolff being F1 CEO.

Ferrari and Mercedes have been involved in an intense rivalry ever since the latter party became a force to be reckoned with in Formula 1.

In another display of rivalry, Ferrari vetoed Toto Wolff’s appointment as the new Formula 1 CEO, which is now held by former Ferrari man Stefano Domenicali, whose tenure is set to start from 2021.

Wolff launched an attack on Ferrari after the revelation of the appointment, as the apex of F1 hierarchy is now full of former Ferrari men.

But it could also be the reason that Wolff was directly blocked by Ferrari to take up that role. However, Ferrari has explained their reasons behind it.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto while speaking with La Gazzetta Dello Sport confirmed that Ferrari had made use of that right to prevent Wolff from taking the role.

“Yes, we have expressed our disagreement with the possible assignment of Toto Wolff as CEO of Formula 1”. Binotto explains that it is nothing personal, but because of the current circumstances.

Totto is not the wrong person but at the wrong place.

“He is currently still working in Formula 1. We also think that Toto would fit in with that role. We don’t think it is right for someone who is currently in a team in the championship to take on that role. That is why the choice for Domenicali was the right one.”

“We are very happy that Stefano Domenicali has been chosen because he hasn’t been involved for a long time, but still knows a lot about F1,” Binotto concludes.

Accepted that Wolff is working at Mercedes right now, but even if he was appointed as the F1 CEO he would have had to step down from his entitled position at Mercedes, so it nullifies Ferrari’s stance.