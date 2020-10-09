Yashasvi Jaiswal: The teenage opening batsman from Rajasthan Royals failed to find momentum at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight.

During the 23rd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, Rajasthan Royals opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal enticed eyeballs due to his low strike rate at a venue which has witnessed big hits throughout the tournament.

Opening the batting with wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler (13), the onus was on Jaiswal after the Englishman lost his wicket to an excellent catch by Shikhar Dhawan off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling.

Coming on the back of two single-digit scores, Jaiswal spent time in the middle but failed to up the ante which was required in an 185-run chase. Having scored 12 (20) in the powerplay, Jaiswal did hit a couple of sixes after the field restrictions were lifted but the same didn’t help Royals in the longer run.

The likes of Rajasthan captain Steven Smith (24) and batsman Sanju Samson (5) departing without significant contributions further didn’t help Jaiswal’s case.

It was on the first delivery of the 13rd over when Jaiswal eventually got out after against a slower delivery from DC all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. With Jaiswal scoring 34 (36), it would be interesting to see if Rajasthan will play him in the next match or not.

Twitter reactions on Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 34 (36) vs Delhi Capitals

Jaiswal is going to feel a lot of pressure. Hope he comes out good and covers up for the dots at the start. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 9, 2020

Strange that people are blaming Jiaswal for RR’s collapse. Jos got out playing his normal game in the 3rd over when Req RR wasn’t high. Lormor got out on a defensive shot. Sanju who fired in the first two games at Sharjah, played a 9 ball 5. Poor jaiswal is getting blamed#RRvDC — Pundit (@shubhamsd) October 9, 2020

Yashasvi Jaiswal might have played his last match of the season. — Soham Sengupta (@SohamSe20332965) October 9, 2020

It’s not good to mock a youg talented guy #Jaiswal. Many times even the legends have failed. I have full faith in him. He has done a great job under19 and he will do it again — Rolly Singh12 (@Roll1210) October 9, 2020

Can we just be little kind towarrds Yashavi Jaiswal? He is a young cricketer.. Give him some time#Jaiswal #ipl2020 #RRvsDC — Aviral Srivastava (@aviraltheruler) October 9, 2020

For more cricket-related news, click here.