Yashasvi Jaiswal: The teenage opening batsman from Rajasthan Royals failed to find momentum at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight.

During the 23rd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, Rajasthan Royals opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal enticed eyeballs due to his low strike rate at a venue which has witnessed big hits throughout the tournament.

Opening the batting with wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler (13), the onus was on Jaiswal after the Englishman lost his wicket to an excellent catch by Shikhar Dhawan off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling.

Coming on the back of two single-digit scores, Jaiswal spent time in the middle but failed to up the ante which was required in an 185-run chase. Having scored 12 (20) in the powerplay, Jaiswal did hit a couple of sixes after the field restrictions were lifted but the same didn’t help Royals in the longer run.

The likes of Rajasthan captain Steven Smith (24) and batsman Sanju Samson (5) departing without significant contributions further didn’t help Jaiswal’s case.

It was on the first delivery of the 13rd over when Jaiswal eventually got out after against a slower delivery from DC all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. With Jaiswal scoring 34 (36), it would be interesting to see if Rajasthan will play him in the next match or not.

