Yankees



For Game 5 of the American League Division Series, the New York Yankees will be wearing a patch with Yankees legend and Hall of Famer Whitey Ford’s No. 16 on their jerseys to honor his memory. Ford died Friday at the age of 91.

Ford spent his entire 16-year career with the Yankees. A New York City native, Ford won the American League Cy Young Award and World Series MVP in 1961. He finished his career as a six-time World Series champion and 10-time All Star, and owned a 236-106 career record with a 2.75 ERA and 1,956 strikeouts. His 236 all-time wins are a Yankees franchise record. Ford also owns the World Series record for most consecutive scoreless innings; he threw 33 from 1960-1962.

“Whitey was New York tough,” Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement Friday. “When you couple that with his dedicated service to our country, a deep love for the only team he ever played for, six World Championships, and a genuine personality and charisma that showed throughout his life, it’s no wonder he endeared himself as a legend to generations of Yankees fans everywhere.”

Ford’s No. 16 commemorative patch on the left-arm sleeve of the Yankees away jerseys for Friday is accompanied by the “HGS” patch, to honor the late Hal Steinbrenner. Hal died on April 14 at the age of 63 from a longstanding health issue. The Yankees have honored the longtime general partner/co-chairperson with his initials patch for the entirety of the 2020 season.

Gerrit Cole and Tyler Glasnow will oppose each other on the mound in Friday’s win-or-go-home matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. The winner of Game 5 will advance to the American League Championship Series where they’ll face the Houston Astros.