WWE News: What Vince McMahon thinks of Aalyah Mysterio. The WWE Chairman has his mind made on the younger Mysterio sibling.

Rey Mysterio’s feud with Seth Rollins allowed for his son Dominik to make his debut as a full time performer. His wife Angie and daughter Aalyah eventually joined them on television and appeared to only be there for the short time. However, in recent weeks, Aalyah has gone on to become the focus of the feud.

Also read: Samoa Joe on his future in the WWE

Her storyline relationship with Buddy Murphy has been hinted at having romantic implications. This has taken Twitter by storm because of the many who find the age difference disturbing. There are many however, who do not seem bothered and actually enjoy her on screen presence as evidenced by the huge number of views on WWE YouTube videos featuring her.

What Vince McMahon thinks of Aalyah Mysterio

While fans may be split in the middle when it comes to Aalyah, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has his mind made regarding her. The WWE head honcho is a huge fan of the WWE and sees star potential in her.

“Don’t be surprised if Vince offers her a full-time contract,” a WWE source told WrestlingNews.co. “He sees star potential in her. You will see her in multiple segments on some shows going forward.”

“She’s great to work with. She’s eager to learn and if she wants to pursue a career here or anywhere in the entertainment world then I think she will be successful.”

Aalyah’s segment from the latest edition of RAW where she ran out to protect Murphy has been watched 1.5 million times on YouTube. Some segments involving Rey Mysterio’s daughter have surpassed two million viewers as well.

Click here for more WWE News