“Why Breonna Taylor got all that attention on mistaken identity?? I got NONE. Is it because I’m white?” – Marty Jannetty on being jumped by cops in New York and not receiving media attention.

Former WWE Star Marty Jannetty took to Facebook to claim that he had been jumped by cops in New York. He wrote that the incident occurred in front of John F. Kennedy Airport as he was attempting to fly back home.

Also read: Ember Moon on how Edge helped save her career

He was then taken to a hospital where a doctor apologized to him and explained that it was a case of mistaken identity, Jannetty then asked why he didn’t receive the same attention as Breonna and wondered if it was because he was white.

Marty Jannetty on being jumped by cops in New York

“Dude, where is my phone? “Jannetti wrote. “NYC, they jumped me and took me to the hospital(Jamaica Medical Center) I was in front of JFK airport trying to go home..they jumped me from behind..I locked one of them up((arms stiff waving at heaven) when you in NYC and get jumped from behind, you probably getting robbed…the Dr apologized, said mistaken identity..I liked him, was very nice to me..my boiy Nicholas Masci came back and got me to the airport..but..dude where’s my phone??

PS- why Breanna Taylor got all that attention on mistaken identity?? I got NONE..is it because I’m white???”

Dude, where is my phone?..NYC, they jumped me and took me to the hospital(Jamaica Medical Center) I was in front of JFK… Posted by Marty Jannetty on Thursday, October 8, 2020

This isn’t the first time Jannetty has created controversy with his claims on social media. He once claimed that he had taken the life of a homosexual man who attempted to rape him back in the 70’s.

Click here for more WWE News