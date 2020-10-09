UFC Fight Island 5: Full Fight Card, Date, Time, and Streaming Details. When and where to watch UFC Fight Island 5?

What was once touted as a distant dream of the UFC president Dana White, is now on the verge of hosting 5th weekly fight night event. This week on Fight Island, card carries more than a dozen fights, and the feature bout is the Bantamweight contest between the No.1 ranked fighter in the division Marlon Moraes and No.4 Cory Sandhagen. In the co-main, UFC Veteran Edson Barboza will square off against Makwan Amirkhani. A match that may project the future of Barboza, as the 34-year-old is on a 3 match losing streak, and has only won 1 fight out of his last 6.

Besides the main event and co-main, there are 11 more fights lined up, and at UFC Fight Island 5 an unusual number of 5 fighters will set foot in the Octagon with a perfect win record.

UFC Fight Island 5: Full Fight Card

No fight is off from the card, since all the 26 fighters successfully hit the defined weight mark at the weigh-ins.

Main Card

Bantamweight Fight (Main Event): Marlon Moraes (23-6) Vs. Cory Sandhagen (12-2)

Featherweight Fight (Co-main): Edson Barboza (20-9) Vs. Makwan Amirkhani (16-4)

Heavyweight Fight: Ben Rothwell (38-12) Vs. Marcin Tybura (19-6)

Middleweight Fight: Markus Perez (12-3) Vs. Dricus Du Plessis (14-2)

Heavyweight Fight: Tom Aspinall (8-2) Vs. Alan Baudot (8-1)

Featherweight Fight: Youssef Zalal (10-2) Vs. Ilia Topuria (8-0)

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Fight: Tom Breese (11-2) Vs. KB Bhullar (8-0)

Heavyweight Fight: Chris Daukaus (9-3) Vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira (8-0)

Middleweight Fight: Impa Kasanganay (8-0) Vs. Joaquin Buckley (10-3)

Bantamweight Fight: Ali Alqaisi (8-4) Vs. Tony Kelley (6-2)

Featherweight Fight: Giga Chikadze (10-2) Vs. Omar Morales (10-0)

Women Bantamweight Fight: Tracy Cortez (7-1) Vs. Stephanie Egger (5-1)

Flyweight Fight: Bruno Silva (10-4) Vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (12-1)

UFC Fight Island 5: Date and Time

UFC Fight Island 5 will take place at Flash Forum, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Date

US: October 10, 2020

UK: Prelims- October 10, 2020. Main Card- October 11, 2020

Australia and New Zealand: October 11, 2020

India: October 11, 2020

Time

US: Prelims- 5:00 PM, ET. Mains- 8:00 PM, ET

UK: Prelims- 10:00 PM, BST. Mains- 1:00 AM, BST

Australia and New Zealand: Prelims- 8:00 AM, AEDT. Mains-11:00 AM, AEDT

India: Prelims- 2:30 AM, IST. Mains- 5:30 AM, IST

UFC Fight Island 5: Telecast and Streaming Details

US: Simulcast on ESPN, and ESPN+, and can be streamed through ESPN+

UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed through BT Sport 1 .

. Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed through Kayo.

India: SONY TEN 2/TEN2 HD, and can be streamed through SONY LIV app/website.

The event can be universally streamed through UFC Fight Pass.

Also, you can join The SportsRush.Com (UFC) on the respective date for Live Updates of the event.

Click Here For More UFC News