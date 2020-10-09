The Louisville Cardinals (1-2) will travel to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2) in a Friday night showdown at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Louisville will look to get back in the win column tonight after losing two of their first three games to start the 2020 season. Georgia Tech hasn’t looked so hot this season, after upsetting Florida State in Week 1 they have lost their last two games by at least 17 points.

Can Georgia Tech adjust and get back to the way they played in the first game? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the action tonight.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

When: Friday, October 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Georgia Tech has gone downhill since they won against Florida State, the last two games have been abysmal by lack of a better word. I’m rolling with Louisville and the under in this game tonight.

Bet: Louisville Cardinals -5. Under 65.5

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Louisville (-5) vs. Georgia Tech

